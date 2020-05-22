1101 COTTAGE STREET SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool pool table bbq/grill

Charming home w/ OUTDOOR POOL in sought-after Town of Vienna neighborhood! Conerner Lot 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. HARDWOOD FLOORS on Main and LL, Kitchen with NEW Silestone counter top and wood cabinets; ENTERTAIN your friends in the FULLY FINISHED Basement/ Rec room, with granite top WET BAR and POOL TABLE. SCREENED-IN PORCH on lower level. Wood Deck leads to BUILT-IN BARBEQUE and cement/brick PATIO. Walk to Vienna Metro and Metro bus pick up ONE STREET AWAY! Enjoy the summer around your PRIVATE POOL in a FENCED backyard. Pool table, leather couch and bar stools can convey and are included in rent . ROOMMATES FRIENDLY LANDLORD.