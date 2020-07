Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Nice Penthouse condo with views. Two bedrooms, two full baths, living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. The master bedroom has a soaking tub and walk-in closet. But the best part is the wonderful sunsets you'll enjoy while overlooking the pool. Apply online @ browncarrera.com