Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

STUNNING LIKE NEW TH W/MANY PLEASING TO THE EYE UPGRADES-BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL-CENTER SS KITCHEN W/ UPGRADED CABINETS & GRANITE-DINING AREA-POCKET OFFICE OFF OF FAMILY ROOM-LARGE DECK THAT OVERLOOKS BLES PARK-W/O BASEMENT W/FULL BATH-GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL-DESIGNER WINDOW SHADES-2 MILES FROM ONE LOUDOUN-CLOSE TO GWU, RT 7 & 28-OPEN & CONTEMPORARY FLOORPLAN THAT MUST BE SEEN! NO Pets.