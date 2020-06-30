All apartments in Tuckahoe
1313 Wembly Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1313 Wembly Road

1313 Wembly Road · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Wembly Road, Tuckahoe, VA 23229
Farmington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Immaculate Four bedroom-Two bath near Quioccasin Station - GREAT 4 Bedroom - 2 bath home just down the street from Pinchbeck Elementary. Available July 2020. Walking distance to Starbucks, Einsteins, Kroger and all the offerings at the Quioccasin Station Shopping Center. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances - 2 fully renovated bathrooms with designer fixtures and finishes. Bonus living room / game room make this 1950 square foot home a great rental. Tenants responsible for lawn care and all utilities.

DO NOT miss this beauty and schedule a showing TODAY!

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month.$250 non-refundable pet fee. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Alex Melara

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE2407961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Wembly Road have any available units?
1313 Wembly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuckahoe, VA.
What amenities does 1313 Wembly Road have?
Some of 1313 Wembly Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Wembly Road currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Wembly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Wembly Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Wembly Road is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Wembly Road offer parking?
No, 1313 Wembly Road does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Wembly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Wembly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Wembly Road have a pool?
No, 1313 Wembly Road does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Wembly Road have accessible units?
No, 1313 Wembly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Wembly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Wembly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Wembly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Wembly Road does not have units with air conditioning.
