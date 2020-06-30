1313 Wembly Road

Amenities

Immaculate Four bedroom-Two bath near Quioccasin Station - GREAT 4 Bedroom - 2 bath home just down the street from Pinchbeck Elementary. Available July 2020. Walking distance to Starbucks, Einsteins, Kroger and all the offerings at the Quioccasin Station Shopping Center. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances - 2 fully renovated bathrooms with designer fixtures and finishes. Bonus living room / game room make this 1950 square foot home a great rental. Tenants responsible for lawn care and all utilities.



DO NOT miss this beauty and schedule a showing TODAY!



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month.$250 non-refundable pet fee. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Alex Melara



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE2407961)