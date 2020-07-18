All apartments in Triangle
Find more places like 3631 Wharf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Triangle, VA
/
3631 Wharf Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3631 Wharf Lane

3631 Wharf Lane · (214) 300-8756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Triangle
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3631 Wharf Lane, Triangle, VA 22172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1550 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Wharf Lane - Property Id: 315096

This is a beautiful town home located in Triangle Virginia. This property is an end unit with a large back yard with ample room for cook outs and gathering with friends. The propety includes, washer and dryer, dishwasher, central heath and air conditioner hardwood floors, large master bedroom with ceiling fan. This home is perfect for nice young family. Owner will also consider selling to the right family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3631-wharf-lane-tringle-va/315096
Property Id 315096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Wharf Lane have any available units?
3631 Wharf Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3631 Wharf Lane have?
Some of 3631 Wharf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 Wharf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Wharf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Wharf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3631 Wharf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Triangle.
Does 3631 Wharf Lane offer parking?
No, 3631 Wharf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3631 Wharf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3631 Wharf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Wharf Lane have a pool?
No, 3631 Wharf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Wharf Lane have accessible units?
No, 3631 Wharf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Wharf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3631 Wharf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3631 Wharf Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3631 Wharf Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3631 Wharf Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr
Triangle, VA 22172
Southampton
4118 Southway Ln
Triangle, VA 22172

Similar Pages

Triangle 1 BedroomsTriangle 2 Bedrooms
Triangle Apartments with BalconiesTriangle Apartments with Parking
Triangle Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDunn Loring, VACapitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDSugarland Run, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity