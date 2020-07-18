Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Wharf Lane - Property Id: 315096



This is a beautiful town home located in Triangle Virginia. This property is an end unit with a large back yard with ample room for cook outs and gathering with friends. The propety includes, washer and dryer, dishwasher, central heath and air conditioner hardwood floors, large master bedroom with ceiling fan. This home is perfect for nice young family. Owner will also consider selling to the right family.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3631-wharf-lane-tringle-va/315096

Property Id 315096



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5949833)