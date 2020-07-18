Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Wharf Lane - Property Id: 315096
This is a beautiful town home located in Triangle Virginia. This property is an end unit with a large back yard with ample room for cook outs and gathering with friends. The propety includes, washer and dryer, dishwasher, central heath and air conditioner hardwood floors, large master bedroom with ceiling fan. This home is perfect for nice young family. Owner will also consider selling to the right family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3631-wharf-lane-tringle-va/315096
No Pets Allowed
