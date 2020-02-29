All apartments in Sugarland Run
21138 TWINRIDGE SQUARE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

21138 TWINRIDGE SQUARE

21138 Twinridge Square · No Longer Available
Location

21138 Twinridge Square, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Incredibly Spacious, 4 Bedrooms/ 3 and 1/2 Baths! 2 Family Rooms, Super PRIVATE! Backs to Green space! Beautiful Home in Excellent Location! Good Credit, No smoking/ No pets. Approximately 2400 sq ft , New Hardwood floors, New paint. 2 reserved parking spots right up front. All updated Bathrooms, New Kitchen floor, Granite, Stainless appliances. Sunny home with huge breakfast rm off kitchen. Lower has huge bedroom and full bath, additional family room w/Fireplace and walk out to green space. Master has large bathroom w sep shower & soaking tub, double sinks, large walk in closet. Available Feb 23rd on. A+ Location, walk to shops, restaurants, easy access to Rt. 7 (Leesburg Pike). All the best shopping minutes away. New trex deck to be installed in spring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

