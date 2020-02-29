21138 TWINRIDGE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Incredibly Spacious, 4 Bedrooms/ 3 and 1/2 Baths! 2 Family Rooms, Super PRIVATE! Backs to Green space! Beautiful Home in Excellent Location! Good Credit, No smoking/ No pets. Approximately 2400 sq ft , New Hardwood floors, New paint. 2 reserved parking spots right up front. All updated Bathrooms, New Kitchen floor, Granite, Stainless appliances. Sunny home with huge breakfast rm off kitchen. Lower has huge bedroom and full bath, additional family room w/Fireplace and walk out to green space. Master has large bathroom w sep shower & soaking tub, double sinks, large walk in closet. Available Feb 23rd on. A+ Location, walk to shops, restaurants, easy access to Rt. 7 (Leesburg Pike). All the best shopping minutes away. New trex deck to be installed in spring.