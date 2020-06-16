All apartments in Suffolk
3009 Catterick Cv

3009 Catterick Cove · (757) 272-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio, jetted tub in master, new heater, new dual zone energy efficient HVAC units and new fixtures.... too many upgrades to mention! Dog restrictions with approval and one time pet fee per pet. Applications online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. $150 account set up fee. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24/7 Maintenance Line plus much more Not Section 8 Approved. Available 7/10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Catterick Cv have any available units?
3009 Catterick Cv has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Catterick Cv have?
Some of 3009 Catterick Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Catterick Cv currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Catterick Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Catterick Cv pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Catterick Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 3009 Catterick Cv offer parking?
No, 3009 Catterick Cv does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Catterick Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Catterick Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Catterick Cv have a pool?
Yes, 3009 Catterick Cv has a pool.
Does 3009 Catterick Cv have accessible units?
No, 3009 Catterick Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Catterick Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Catterick Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
