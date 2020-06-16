3009 Catterick Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool 24hr maintenance

This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio, jetted tub in master, new heater, new dual zone energy efficient HVAC units and new fixtures.... too many upgrades to mention! Dog restrictions with approval and one time pet fee per pet. Applications online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. $150 account set up fee. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24/7 Maintenance Line plus much more Not Section 8 Approved. Available 7/10