Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome in Manassas - Available for immediate occupancy is a completely updated townhome in Manassas.



First Floor: Unit features a new kitchen with all new appliances, Large living room and a small fenced yard. Hall Powder room and dining area.



Second Floor: Hall Bathroom and Master has it's own bathroom. 3 nicely sized bedrooms with new carpet and paint.



