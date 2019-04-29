All apartments in Sudley
7843 W POINT COURT

7843 West Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

7843 West Point Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse with spacious 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to shopping centers and Manassas Mall. Brick fenced yard for extra privacy. Its very convenient to live here. It provides easy commute to everywhere in DC metro area. Its priced below market for a caring tenant(s). Must have proof of employment and provide last two months pay stubs. No smoking and no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7843 W POINT COURT have any available units?
7843 W POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7843 W POINT COURT have?
Some of 7843 W POINT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7843 W POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7843 W POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7843 W POINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7843 W POINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7843 W POINT COURT offer parking?
No, 7843 W POINT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7843 W POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7843 W POINT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7843 W POINT COURT have a pool?
No, 7843 W POINT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7843 W POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 7843 W POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7843 W POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7843 W POINT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7843 W POINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7843 W POINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
