Beautiful townhouse with spacious 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to shopping centers and Manassas Mall. Brick fenced yard for extra privacy. Its very convenient to live here. It provides easy commute to everywhere in DC metro area. Its priced below market for a caring tenant(s). Must have proof of employment and provide last two months pay stubs. No smoking and no pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7843 W POINT COURT have any available units?
7843 W POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7843 W POINT COURT have?
Some of 7843 W POINT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7843 W POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7843 W POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.