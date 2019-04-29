7843 W POINT COURT

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse with spacious 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to shopping centers and Manassas Mall. Brick fenced yard for extra privacy. Its very convenient to live here. It provides easy commute to everywhere in DC metro area. Its priced below market for a caring tenant(s). Must have proof of employment and provide last two months pay stubs. No smoking and no pets allowed.