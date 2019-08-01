All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
10633 LOCKERBIE WAY
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

10633 LOCKERBIE WAY

10633 Lockerbie Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10633 Lockerbie Way, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
Newly renovated open floor plan townhome across from common area (park) and basketball court ready for immediate occupancy!!!! New Hardwood Floor on two upper levels and Fresh Paint throughout the house! Tile floor on kitchen, foyer, and all bathrooms! Welcoming two story foyer, full bath, spacious family room and a bonus room/office with large windows, new water resistant plank (wood) floor. 9 ft ceiling on main level, large living and dining room and kitchen that opens to full size deck. Upper level has master bedroom with enormous walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. Two bedrooms share a full bathroom. Patio and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY have any available units?
10633 LOCKERBIE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY have?
Some of 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10633 LOCKERBIE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY offer parking?
No, 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY have a pool?
No, 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY have accessible units?
No, 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10633 LOCKERBIE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSudley Apartments with Balconies
Sudley Apartments with ParkingSudley Apartments with Pools
Sudley Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VA
Accokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia