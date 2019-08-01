10633 LOCKERBIE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court

Newly renovated open floor plan townhome across from common area (park) and basketball court ready for immediate occupancy!!!! New Hardwood Floor on two upper levels and Fresh Paint throughout the house! Tile floor on kitchen, foyer, and all bathrooms! Welcoming two story foyer, full bath, spacious family room and a bonus room/office with large windows, new water resistant plank (wood) floor. 9 ft ceiling on main level, large living and dining room and kitchen that opens to full size deck. Upper level has master bedroom with enormous walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. Two bedrooms share a full bathroom. Patio and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining!