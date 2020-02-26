10300 COPELAND DRIVE

Amenities
ROOM RENTAL with GARAGE SPACE! Private TWO-Level apartment-type rental includes bedroom and full bathroom, and kitchenette on one level. Your Second Level includes one large open room to use as a living room/dining room/office. Excellent opportunity for quiet and respectful professional to rent their own space with little-to-no home responsibilities. Home Rent includes all utilities and WiFi. This is a MUST SEE. Entire space has been improved with new flooring, fresh paint, brand new kitchenette, new garbage disposal, new refrigerator/freezer, and includes an induction burner for cooking convenience. Share washer/dryer with only one other. Peaceful and pleasant environment convenient to everything Manassas has to offer.