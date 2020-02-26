All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 10300 COPELAND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
10300 COPELAND DRIVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:28 PM

10300 COPELAND DRIVE

10300 Copeland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

10300 Copeland Drive, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
ROOM RENTAL with GARAGE SPACE! Private TWO-Level apartment-type rental includes bedroom and full bathroom, and kitchenette on one level. Your Second Level includes one large open room to use as a living room/dining room/office. Excellent opportunity for quiet and respectful professional to rent their own space with little-to-no home responsibilities. Home Rent includes all utilities and WiFi. This is a MUST SEE. Entire space has been improved with new flooring, fresh paint, brand new kitchenette, new garbage disposal, new refrigerator/freezer, and includes an induction burner for cooking convenience. Share washer/dryer with only one other. Peaceful and pleasant environment convenient to everything Manassas has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 COPELAND DRIVE have any available units?
10300 COPELAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10300 COPELAND DRIVE have?
Some of 10300 COPELAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10300 COPELAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10300 COPELAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 COPELAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10300 COPELAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10300 COPELAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10300 COPELAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10300 COPELAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10300 COPELAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 COPELAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10300 COPELAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10300 COPELAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10300 COPELAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 COPELAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 COPELAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10300 COPELAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10300 COPELAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSudley Apartments with Balconies
Sudley Apartments with ParkingSudley Apartments with Pools
Sudley Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VA
Accokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia