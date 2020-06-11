24753 CARBONATE TERRACE

Amenities

Coming Soon .. Available for Rent ... Immaculate 2 Car End Unit Townhouse on Private Lot! Back to Woods. Perfect Spacious with 2,560+ Sq Feet on 3 level 2 car garage townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich. Main Floor has gleaming hardwood, Bed Room Level and Basement Level Completely Carpeted. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Gourmet kitchen, Steel Appliances, walks out to an Nice Deck backing to the wooded area. Lower Level Large Recreation Room with Full Bath with fire place walks out to Fully Fenced Yard, Walking distance to Library,Shopping Mall, and Park and ride ( Bus service to DC ). Lot of visitor Parking on the street. This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50 and Route 606. This home is move in ready and located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more!. Available for Rent from 07/10/2020.