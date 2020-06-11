All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

24753 CARBONATE TERRACE

24753 Carbonate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24753 Carbonate Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Coming Soon .. Available for Rent ... Immaculate 2 Car End Unit Townhouse on Private Lot! Back to Woods. Perfect Spacious with 2,560+ Sq Feet on 3 level 2 car garage townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich. Main Floor has gleaming hardwood, Bed Room Level and Basement Level Completely Carpeted. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Gourmet kitchen, Steel Appliances, walks out to an Nice Deck backing to the wooded area. Lower Level Large Recreation Room with Full Bath with fire place walks out to Fully Fenced Yard, Walking distance to Library,Shopping Mall, and Park and ride ( Bus service to DC ). Lot of visitor Parking on the street. This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50 and Route 606. This home is move in ready and located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more!. Available for Rent from 07/10/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE have any available units?
24753 CARBONATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE have?
Some of 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24753 CARBONATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24753 CARBONATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

