Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious colonial with open floor plan on main level. Near shopping, public transportation, 28, 7, restaurants and entertainment. Convenient to everything. Newly paved driveway. Carport with storage area. Shed. Patio. New kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters. New paint and carpet throughout. New air conditioning unit. New siding in 2015. Excellent credit and income required to qualify. Also for sale.