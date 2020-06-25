All apartments in Sterling
45500 WHISTLING TERRACE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:36 AM

45500 WHISTLING TERRACE

45500 Whistling Terrace · No Longer Available
Sterling
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

45500 Whistling Terrace, Sterling, VA 20166
Dominion Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom condo. Hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Updated bathrooms. Full sized washer and dryer in unit. Gas fireplace and balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE have any available units?
45500 WHISTLING TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE have?
Some of 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
45500 WHISTLING TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE offer parking?
No, 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE have a pool?
No, 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45500 WHISTLING TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
