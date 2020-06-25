45500 Whistling Terrace, Sterling, VA 20166 Dominion Station
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom condo. Hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Updated bathrooms. Full sized washer and dryer in unit. Gas fireplace and balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
