45468 HERITAGE TRAIL SQUARE

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Traditional 3 story townhome, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath on the ground floor. Great living room and family room. Spacious kitchen with custom built cabinets. Wood Flooring throughout, Tile in Kitchen. Master Bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Lower Level walk out to brick patio at the fenced backyard, Shed included. Adjacent to the W&OD Trail, Close proximity to many shops, restaurants and mall. Only 5 Miles from Dulles Airport, Close to Rte. 28 and Rte 7. Unit comes with 2 Parking spaces