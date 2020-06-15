45456 BLUEMONT JUNCTION SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location .. Location. Perfect 1 Car Unit Townhouse. 1600+ SQFT on 3 Lvls. Lovely 3BR/ 2 BA Townhouse Open floor plan with plenty of light. Traditional Floor plan Kitchen, Walks Out to Deck. Spacious Master with Walk In Closets. Top Floor has 2 Bed Rooms and 1 Full Bath. Lower Level with 1 Bed and Full Bath with access to Garage and Fenced Backyard. Excellent Location Minutes from Route 28Close to Dulles Airport, Route 28, 7. Dulles toll rd. upcoming Metro Station, Dulles Town Center and Leesburg Outlet mall. One bock from the W&OD trail Tour Today!