Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Just renovated, Spacious 3 bed, 3 full baths, 1 half bath. Upgraded finishes, hardwood floors, Vinyl in kitchen and carpet only in bedrooms. Great location, easy access, to Route 28, Route 7, Dulles town center. Overlooking and backs to W & D trail. Patio, Fenced backyard. One time parking fee of $100.00 per car, Reserved parking spots. Plenty of visitor parking which is free with tag.