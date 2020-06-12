/
3 bedroom apartments
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
108 DAVIDSON STREET
108 Davidson Street, Stafford Courthouse, VA
End unit 3 level TH with many upgrades to list. Fully finished walkout basement with spacious rec room, extra room with closet NTC. Granite kitchen counter tops & tile floors. Hardwood floors on LR, DR and FR. Huge master BR w/large W/I closet.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
14 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2616 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 FOREST VISTA LANE
10 Forest Vista Lane, Stafford County, VA
Lovely brick-front colonial with beautiful landscaping, a private deck overlooking a lovely backyard. Over 3500 finished square feet of living space. Spacious bedrooms plus two additional flex rooms plus rec room in the finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Austin Ridge
1 Unit Available
4 OXEN COURT
4 Oxen Court, Stafford County, VA
Available Aug 1, 2020. 3 finished levels Colonial. Formal living and dining area along with a kitchen overlooking large family room with fireplace. $ bedrooms on the upper level. Huge master with luxury bath.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8 WOODLOT COURT
8 Woodlot Court, Stafford County, VA
Tenant backed out. NO PETS.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
108 TORBERT LOOP
108 Torbert Loop, Stafford County, VA
Fabulous 3 Finished Levels 4 BED ROOM 3 FULL BATH townhouse in Stone River. Open main floor plan, Showing Hardwood & Oversized Shower in Master Bath. Updated Large Kitchen, Upgraded & Large Master bedroom & Big Walk in Closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
105 CORK STREET
105 Cork Street, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1770 sqft
Gorgeous 3 level town home in Azalea Woods subdivision. This beautiful home has been professionally cleaned & is ready for move in! Features 3 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Blue Spruce Circle
15 Blue Spruce Circle, Stafford County, VA
15 Blue Spruce Circle Available 07/15/20 GORGEOUS STAFFORD HOME - AUTUMN RIDGE - This home is beautifully maintained. Located on a cul-de-sac street in Autumn Ridge, its an easy walk to HH Poole Middle School. 5 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Saint Richards Court
23 Saint Richards Court, Stafford County, VA
23 Saint Richards Court Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home in Mountain View High School District - Stafford - This home is over 5000 sqft and has been meticulously maintained. Formal entry foyer with sitting room and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Bryant Blvd
53 Bryant Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
53 Bryant Blvd Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - 4 BEDROOM HOME - NO HOA - Beautifully recently renovated split level home. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. Huge fully fenced back yard. Multi-tier deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Jib Drive
122 Jib Drive, Stafford County, VA
122 Jib Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON 2 ACRES - STAFFORD - CLOSE TO MARINA - So much space! 2 acre lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Shermans Ridge Road
7 Shermans Ridge Rd, Stafford County, VA
7 Shermans Ridge Road Available 08/05/20 LUXURY SMART HOME WITH IN-LAW SUITE - STAFFORD - ZONED FOR COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL - Simply stunning! This beautiful home in Liberty Knolls neighborhood is close to all amenities including schools,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Matthew Court
113 Matthew Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
113 Matthew Court Available 08/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM (6+ MONTHS) AVAILABLE - FULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING NEEDED (PLATES, CUTLERY & MORE). Just move in! Owner negotiable on lease term with minimum approx 8 months.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Ridge
1 Unit Available
13 Wren Way Court
13 Wren Way Court, Stafford County, VA
13 Wren Way Court Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PARK RIDGE! - Located in a quiet cul de sac. Three finished levels of pride in ownership. Granite counters, updated cabinets, gleaming floors, new lighting & paint throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
405 Sedgwick Ct
405 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1160 sqft
Beautiful interior TH, 3 bed, 2.5ba. conveniently located to Rt 1 and I-95. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced back yard. Driveway parking.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Brookewood Dr
115 Brookwood Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2131 sqft
South Stafford brick rambler with a finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors . 3 bedrooms all on 1 level, large family room, kitchen open w/ wood stove, huge brick patio. Master with separate entrance. Home is very well maintained.
