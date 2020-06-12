/
2 bedroom apartments
33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1307 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
205 Providence Street
205 Providence Street, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Central Stafford Location - Close to Quantico - Bright, airy townhouse. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom has skylights, master bath and walk-in closet! Backs to trees.
117 MADISON COURT
117 Madison Court, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
Fantastic and affordable. This home is in a great location. 3 finished levels, fenced back yard. Must have at least 600 credit score. Income must be at least $4000 a month which is 3 times the rent. Must have good rental history.
913 LEELAND ROAD
913 Leeland Road, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
You'll love the tranquility and privacy in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher. Situated at the top of rolling hills surrounded by forest, you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large front porch and watch the local wildlife in peace.
29 MIRACLE VALLEY LANE
29 Miracle Valley Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
675 sqft
Lovely light filled FURNISHED 2 br one bath apartment . MAX Occupancy 1 person. Remodeled Bath, flooring and paint in 2017. Enjoy Pastoral views with Plenty of parking on a quiet lane. Country living, yet close to Downtown Fbg. No Pets Please.
200 GROSVENOR LANE
200 Grosvenor Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
919 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/29/2020...LOCATED CLOSE TO ONVILLE SECURITY GATE AT QUANTICO LEADS TO WEAPONS TRANING BATALLION, TBS , NCIS, FBI AND DEA. NO NEED TO GET ON I95. This Second Level unit w/2 good size bedrooms w/2 full baths is the perfect home.
102 BREAKERS EDGE COURT
102 Breakers Edge Court, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1692 sqft
Ready for new tenants! 3 level brick townhouse near Quantico, Shopping, 95 & more! Three finished levels, 2 master suites Upstairs w/ full bathrooms. hardwood floors throughout main level. Rear deck overlooking the fenced in back yard.
1007 HIGHPOINTE BOULEVARD
1007 Highpointe Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful townhome ready for move in! Fresh paint, brand new carpets, professionally cleaned! This gorgeous home is located minutes from 95, commuter lots, Quanitco & much more! Features 2 large master suites with separate FULL baths.
206 WIND RIDGE DRIVE
206 Wind Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
902 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR townhouse w/ fireplace in living room. Large master bedroom with full bath. Fully fenced yard. Conveniently located near Quantico MCB, schools and shopping, 2 assigned parking spaces. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
894 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
860 sqft
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
802 Littlepage Street
802 Littlepage Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
802 Littlepage Street Available 08/05/20 DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED - Fully renovated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, family room & separate kitchen/dining room. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances.
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.
1446 KENMORE AVENUE
1446 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19.
1314 KENMORE AVENUE
1314 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1314 KENMORE AVENUE in Fredericksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
