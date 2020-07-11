/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:40 AM
39 Apartments for rent in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1313 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
1 of 17
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
8012 PEMBROKE CIRCLE
8012 Pembroke Circle, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2080 sqft
Charming Colonial on a secluded 2-acre lot! Well-maintained with a spacious living area and open kitchen. 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with full bath. Beautiful deck with gazebo overlooking secluded woods.
Results within 5 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
184 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
25 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
21 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10719 BRICE COURT
10719 Brice Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
Charming 3 Level End unit Townhome in sought after neighborhood. This beautiful home features 2 large master suites on upper level & finished basement with fireplace-can be used as third bedroom/office or guest room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5312 Windbreak Dr
5312 Windbreak Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Video available. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom finished/partially furnished basement apartment in Lees Parke Subdivision of Fredericksburg. New eat in kitchen, living room, private entrance, and fenced yard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10721 WAKEMAN DR
10721 Wakeman Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brick front End unit townhouse with 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths Ceramic tile in Foyer Bathrooms and kitchen Family room with corner fireplace sliding glass door to fenced back yard Large living room and dining room kitchen with lots of cabinet
1 of 23
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
11211 KINGS CREST COURT
11211 Kings Crest Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11211 KINGS CREST COURT in Spotsylvania County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
5 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
801 CAROLINE STREET
801 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Perfect downtown location! Beautifully renovated 2-3 bedroom apartment above Sammy T's restaurant! All wood floors throughout*Recessed lighting*High ceilings*3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms and a den! Spacious rooms and light filled windows throughout*Gas
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
539 WILLIS STREET
539 Willis Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Spacious Two-Level Townhouse in a great location in Fredericksburg facing the park. Home has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Washer/Dryer. Off-street parking available ( one space). New flooring in Living and Dining Room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W
1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1601 WILCOX AVENUE
1601 Wilcox Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2442 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in sought after Idlewild Community! Home features two master bedrooms (One on lower lvl) Upper lvl master suite has soaking tub/shower/water closet/and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts island, pantry, and walk out to deck.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
606 CAROLINE STREET
606 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg City. Apartment is upstairs, over commercial unit. Features high ceilings, wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer provided as-is.
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE
1206 Hudgins Farm Circle, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2736 sqft
Check out this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home that is just a hop, skip and a jump from everything you may want and need.
Similar Pages
Spotsylvania Courthouse 1 BedroomsSpotsylvania Courthouse 2 BedroomsSpotsylvania Courthouse 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpotsylvania Courthouse 3 Bedrooms
Spotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with BalconySpotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with GarageSpotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with GymSpotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VAReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VA