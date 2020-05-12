All apartments in Short Pump
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

308 Geese Landing

308 Geese Landing · (804) 203-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 Geese Landing, Short Pump, VA 23233

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 18

$2,780

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room. The main level has a cascading staircase, formal rooms, oversized family room and a large open kitchen with breakfast bar and dinette. A half bath is located just off the kitchen. On the upper level, the luxurious owner's suite features a walk-in closet, Roman shower and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath and the laundry room complete the upper level. The Clubhouse has a Fitness Facility, Movie Theater, Pool Tables, TV's. HOA Fees paid by owner. Perfect location to be able to walk to anywhere in the desirable heart of Short Pump.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Geese Landing have any available units?
308 Geese Landing has a unit available for $2,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Geese Landing have?
Some of 308 Geese Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Geese Landing currently offering any rent specials?
308 Geese Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Geese Landing pet-friendly?
No, 308 Geese Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Pump.
Does 308 Geese Landing offer parking?
Yes, 308 Geese Landing does offer parking.
Does 308 Geese Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Geese Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Geese Landing have a pool?
No, 308 Geese Landing does not have a pool.
Does 308 Geese Landing have accessible units?
No, 308 Geese Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Geese Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Geese Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Geese Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Geese Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
