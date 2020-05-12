308 Geese Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool table garage media room

Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room. The main level has a cascading staircase, formal rooms, oversized family room and a large open kitchen with breakfast bar and dinette. A half bath is located just off the kitchen. On the upper level, the luxurious owner's suite features a walk-in closet, Roman shower and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath and the laundry room complete the upper level. The Clubhouse has a Fitness Facility, Movie Theater, Pool Tables, TV's. HOA Fees paid by owner. Perfect location to be able to walk to anywhere in the desirable heart of Short Pump.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.



