Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015. This place is conveniently located in the upscale West Broad Village community that includes parks, walking trails, shopping, and dining just steps from your front door. Liesfeld Parkway is a new corner unit with windows on three sides, which allows for a bright, open floor plan, along with a full-brick front and a kitchen that includes all stainless steel appliances, granite, and hardwoods. Some highlights include a grandmaster suite, loft, 3.5 bathrooms, a private balcony, and a spacious two-car garage.



TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.



No Section 8 accepted.



All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.



All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.



NO SMOKING.



No Cats Allowed



