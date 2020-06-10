Amenities

11773 Triple Notch Terrace Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Three Notch Place - Immaculate three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off Three Chopt Road, between Pump Road and John Rolfe Parkway...very close to Broad Street with easy access to Interstate 64, 295 and 288. Minutes from West Broad Village and Short Pump Town Center for all for your dining and shopping needs, walking distance to Short Pump Park, minutes from Deep Run Park and short ride to Innsbrook. Awesome location and excellent Henrico County schools!



Stunning floors deliver a pristine look throughout. Open floor plan invites you to gorgeous dining room upon entry. Amazing living room with 20' vaulted ceilings, beautiful over-sized windows and built-in bookshelves around the gas fireplace. Great eat-in kitchen including breakfast bar complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas range and double oven), tons of cabinet space and built-in coffee bar nook.



Upstairs offers three spacious bedrooms and full hall bath complete with a double vanity. Master bedroom is large offering tons of natural light with big walk-in closet and four piece en suite bathroom complete with double vanity and jacuzzi tub.



Rear outdoor space is private and has durable stone paver patio ideal to unwind or host while cooking on the grill...fenced-in and maintenance free yard. Attached two car garage with plenty of extra space for storage.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Pets considered on case by case basis at $25 per pet, per month. $50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



