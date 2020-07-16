Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

314 Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA with hardwood floors

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1421 sqft
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
6001 Arlington Blvd Apt 907
6001 Arlington Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA
Studio
$1,290
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Studio condo on the Penthouse floor! Conveniently located in Falls Church, only mins. from 7 Corners, 66, & Arlington! Hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Corners
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
128 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1053 sqft
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
10 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,666
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,310
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
17 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2803 Flagmaker Dr.
2803 Flagmaker Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
2803 Flagmaker Dr.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
5310 8TH ROAD S
5310 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
599 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bd/1Bth in heart of Arlington, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available August 1, 2020! The unit features updated stainless steel appliances, imported, high quality materials, hardwood floors throughout, designated parking space, and much

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
6059 9TH STREET N
6059 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2201 sqft
Completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, living room, family room, dining room are perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w/maple cabs. granite, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
5953 10TH ST N
5953 10th Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fin.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
871 N LARRIMORE ST
871 North Larrimore Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Charming 4 Bdrm Colonial in sought after school district/great location-w/tons of added space/features. Big updated kitchen open to breakfast rm. Master bdrm or family rm w/full ba on 1st floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
PRICE REDUCED! This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3320 SPRING LANE
3320 Spring Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1716 sqft
Very spacious all brick end unit townhouse w 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Excellent living spaces. Three finished levels. Hardwood floors on main and upper level, carpet on lower level, 2 fireplaces. Great deck in fenced rear area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
801 S GREENBRIER STREET
801 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT WITH TONS OF LIGHT/WINDOWS.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Westover Village
5721 11th Street North - 3
5721 11th Street North, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
Newly renovated 1BR/1BA 600 square foot apartment in the heart of Ballston, Arlington! Building is a boutique, garden style apartment located in Westover Village area where you have the best of both worlds; available parking and walking distance to

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
702 E BROAD STREET
702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
5617 sqft
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Manor
204 N LIBERTY STREET
204 North Liberty Street, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3752 sqft
Totally renovated 4/5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom colonial in Spy Hill Subdivison in Arlington. Main level is lrm, drm, kitchen, breakfast room open to a family room with a fpl. Steps out to small manageable rear yard.

1 of 26

Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
Glencarlyn
5921 3RD STREET S
5921 3rd Street South, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2558 sqft
5921 3rd St S Arlington VA 22204. Don't miss this beautiful updated 4 BR garaged home located in the Carlin Springs area of Arlington.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
1030 N MADISON ST
1030 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac by the path, this home has it all.... totally renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on main and upper level, lower level family room with built-ins and wet bar.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3035 HAZELTON ST
3035 Hazelton Street, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
JUST ON THE MARKET! SUBURBAN OASIS. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME WITH 1-CAR GARAGE ON QUAINT WOODED CUL-DE-SAC STREET IN BUFFALO HILL (IN THE SLEEPY HOLLOW AREA), *WELL-MAINTAINED *STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.
City Guide for Seven Corners, VA

In Virginia, the state flower is not really a flower, but the blossom of the dogwood tree. Oddly enough (or perhaps not), the dogwood is also the state tree. Fortunately, it's not the state animal.

Seven Corners, Virginia was once called Fort Buffalo. Why, exactly? No one really knows, but the 'Fort' part was adopted due to the soldiers stationed here during the American Civil War. In the 1950s the remaining fortification was taken down and the name was changed to Seven Corners. The rumor here is that the name Seven Corners came from the roads that all intersect in the very spot that the Fort once stood. This spot is where Interstate 50 was constructed. Oddly enough, it was constructed in such a distinctive shape that the resulting Interstate formed seven angles (corners). Aside from the obvious mind-blowing history of Seven Corners, this area is known for a few other things. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Seven Corners, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seven Corners renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

