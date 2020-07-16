314 Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA with hardwood floors

In Virginia, the state flower is not really a flower, but the blossom of the dogwood tree. Oddly enough (or perhaps not), the dogwood is also the state tree. Fortunately, it's not the state animal.

Seven Corners, Virginia was once called Fort Buffalo. Why, exactly? No one really knows, but the 'Fort' part was adopted due to the soldiers stationed here during the American Civil War. In the 1950s the remaining fortification was taken down and the name was changed to Seven Corners. The rumor here is that the name Seven Corners came from the roads that all intersect in the very spot that the Fort once stood. This spot is where Interstate 50 was constructed. Oddly enough, it was constructed in such a distinctive shape that the resulting Interstate formed seven angles (corners). Aside from the obvious mind-blowing history of Seven Corners, this area is known for a few other things.