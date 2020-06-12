/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
289 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD
6001 Arlington Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1021 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD in Seven Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
6147 GLEN EAGLES COURT
6147 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Available immediately! Great 3-level townhome. Freshly painted and new flooring in living areas and bedrooms! New kitchen cabinets and counters! 3 finished levels. 2 master suites each w/full bath. Full size washer/dryer on bedroom level.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3041 PATRICK HENRY DR #201
3041 Patrick Henry Drive, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
707 sqft
LOOK NO MORE! YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LOCATION & GREAT COZY HOME IN PRESTINE CONDITION. 2 BEDROOMS & 1 FULL BATH. BRIGHT & SUNNY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA AND BOTH BEDROOMS. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3101 S MANCHESTER STREET
3101 South Manchester Street, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1067 sqft
Location, location. Close to shopping centers, Seven corners, Arlington, DC. End unit property located on the seventh floor with beautiful city views offering 2 beds and 2 baths. Brand new laminate flooring in living and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Corners
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1161 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 05:50pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lake Barcroft
23 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Falls Church
65 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Columbia Heights - West
8 Units Available
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bluemont
1 Unit Available
5618 7TH STREET N
5618 7th Street North, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
960 sqft
NO SMOKERS & NO PETS - THIS HOME IS LARGER THAN IT LOOKS! Beautiful brick rambler in the highly sought-after Bonair neighborhood.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.
Results within 5 miles of Seven Corners
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Columbia Heights South
33 Units Available
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
885 sqft
Community with beautiful views overlooking Army/Navy Country Club. Close to Pentagon Metro stop and I-395. Rooftop terrace, swimming pool and fitness center. Units include open kitchens, spacious closets and subway tile in bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Alcova Heights
11 Units Available
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
620 sqft
In-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas, off-street parking and next to Tyrol Hill Park. Minutes from plenty of shopping, Bailey's Crossroads and Columbia Pike.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Arlington Heights
10 Units Available
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1022 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Rosslyn
42 Units Available
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
8 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
14 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
North Highland
20 Units Available
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
911 sqft
Enjoy living in a park-like atmosphere with views of DC skyline. Across the river from Georgetown and close to the Metro, the location is convenient and the amenities just right: patio/balcony, parking, courtyard, pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1157 sqft
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD