2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
200 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD
6001 Arlington Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1021 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD in Seven Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3101 S MANCHESTER STREET
3101 South Manchester Street, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1067 sqft
Location, location. Close to shopping centers, Seven corners, Arlington, DC. End unit property located on the seventh floor with beautiful city views offering 2 beds and 2 baths. Brand new laminate flooring in living and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Corners
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1161 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
Falls Church
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Lake Barcroft
23 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Bluemont
1 Unit Available
5618 7TH STREET N
5618 7th Street North, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
960 sqft
NO SMOKERS & NO PETS - THIS HOME IS LARGER THAN IT LOOKS! Beautiful brick rambler in the highly sought-after Bonair neighborhood.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.
Results within 5 miles of Seven Corners
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Foxchase Apartments
47 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
76 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1179 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
$
19 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Columbia Forest
23 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Buckingham
33 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1098 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
21 Units Available
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Lyon Village
20 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1147 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
19 Units Available
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Lyon Village
30 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1081 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Crystal City Shops
26 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,633
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
London Park Apartments
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Bluemont
12 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,911
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
22 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
