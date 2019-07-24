All apartments in Seven Corners
3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:20 PM

3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7

3361 Lakeside View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3361 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA 22041
Seven Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Turn Key, Move Right In to this Fully furnished 2-level, Townhouse, available for minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 18 months. Be only Minutes to Pentagon, DC, National Landing, East Falls Church Metro, Reagan National & All of life's daily conveniences! Unit is a lakeside oasis with French-Caribbean styled decor, deck overlooking water, terracotta tile 1st floor, wood burn. fireplace, vaulted ceilings & beautiful views! Community Amenities include pool, tennis courts, trails, and of course the Lake. All utilities, internet & cable are an additional $175 per month for a total $2365. Pets are case by case with an additional security deposit. All Applications are done online at longandfoster.com. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 have any available units?
3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 have?
Some of 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 currently offering any rent specials?
3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 is pet friendly.
Does 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 offer parking?
No, 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 does not offer parking.
Does 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 have a pool?
Yes, 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 has a pool.
Does 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 have accessible units?
No, 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3361 LAKESIDE VIEW DR #8-7 does not have units with air conditioning.
