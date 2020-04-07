All apartments in Seven Corners
2902 Willston Pl #301

2902 Willston Place · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Willston Place, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2902 Willston Pl #301 Available 05/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo In Falls Church - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath top floor unit. Washer/Dryer in the unit, Hardwood floors throughout. Extra Storage avail. 2 parking passes, Tenant pays Electric, Cable and Phone. 1 mile to East Falls Church Metro.

Schools: ES: Beachtree MS: Edgar Allen Poe HS: Jeb Stewart

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $65,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $1595
Security Deposit: $1595 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: May 1, 2020

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric).

Due to Covid-19 all showings are limited to virtual video or live facetime videos at this time. To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010 for more information.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Willston Pl #301 have any available units?
2902 Willston Pl #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 2902 Willston Pl #301 have?
Some of 2902 Willston Pl #301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Willston Pl #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Willston Pl #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Willston Pl #301 pet-friendly?
No, 2902 Willston Pl #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 2902 Willston Pl #301 offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Willston Pl #301 offers parking.
Does 2902 Willston Pl #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2902 Willston Pl #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Willston Pl #301 have a pool?
No, 2902 Willston Pl #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Willston Pl #301 have accessible units?
No, 2902 Willston Pl #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Willston Pl #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Willston Pl #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Willston Pl #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Willston Pl #301 does not have units with air conditioning.

