Amenities
2902 Willston Pl #301 Available 05/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo In Falls Church - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath top floor unit. Washer/Dryer in the unit, Hardwood floors throughout. Extra Storage avail. 2 parking passes, Tenant pays Electric, Cable and Phone. 1 mile to East Falls Church Metro.
Schools: ES: Beachtree MS: Edgar Allen Poe HS: Jeb Stewart
Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $65,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.
Fees:
Rent: $1595
Security Deposit: $1595 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: May 1, 2020
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric).
Due to Covid-19 all showings are limited to virtual video or live facetime videos at this time. To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010 for more information.
Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5683216)