6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible fire pit on-site laundry parking

Incredible first-time rental sits on a massive 13,000 Square Foot Lot! 4 Bedrooms and 2 NEW Bathrooms! Enjoy the NEW landscaping job on the beautiful covered front porch. Walk inside and fall in love with the gleaming engineered wood and recessed lighting throughout the home! Laundry room flooring has cool grey vinyl finish. Additions to the open kitchen are: NEW dishwasher, NEW sink, NEW disposal, and NEW backsplash finish. Take a break and relax in the large family room behind the kitchen. Family room has NEW windows and NEW doors that lead to the outdoor concrete fire pit perfect for chilly nights. NEW interior paint, NEW roof, NEW gutters, and RENOVATED sheds and deck in the backyard. Up to 10 parking spots on the driveway! This stunning home is the PERFECT LOCATION! Find yourself minutes away from Rose Hill Elementary, Twain middle school, Edison high school, Kingstowne Center, Rose Hill Shopping Center, Greendale Golf Course, gyms, parks, and more! Bus stop located in front of the neighbor's house and takes you direct to Huntington metro station in 5-10 minutes! Ronald Reagan Airport less than 10 miles away! All applications completed at link to the right http://u36158.propertymanage.biz/rentals/detail?p=59227335