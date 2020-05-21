All apartments in Rose Hill
Rose Hill, VA
6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:07 PM

6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD

6516 Telegraph Road · No Longer Available
Location

6516 Telegraph Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
Incredible first-time rental sits on a massive 13,000 Square Foot Lot! 4 Bedrooms and 2 NEW Bathrooms! Enjoy the NEW landscaping job on the beautiful covered front porch. Walk inside and fall in love with the gleaming engineered wood and recessed lighting throughout the home! Laundry room flooring has cool grey vinyl finish. Additions to the open kitchen are: NEW dishwasher, NEW sink, NEW disposal, and NEW backsplash finish. Take a break and relax in the large family room behind the kitchen. Family room has NEW windows and NEW doors that lead to the outdoor concrete fire pit perfect for chilly nights. NEW interior paint, NEW roof, NEW gutters, and RENOVATED sheds and deck in the backyard. Up to 10 parking spots on the driveway! This stunning home is the PERFECT LOCATION! Find yourself minutes away from Rose Hill Elementary, Twain middle school, Edison high school, Kingstowne Center, Rose Hill Shopping Center, Greendale Golf Course, gyms, parks, and more! Bus stop located in front of the neighbor's house and takes you direct to Huntington metro station in 5-10 minutes! Ronald Reagan Airport less than 10 miles away! All applications completed at link to the right http://u36158.propertymanage.biz/rentals/detail?p=59227335

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD have any available units?
6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD have?
Some of 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD offers parking.
Does 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD have a pool?
No, 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD has accessible units.
Does 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6516 TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

