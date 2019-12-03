All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

6515 Enfield Dr.

6515 Enfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6515 Enfield Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Fantastic 4BR+4Baths SFH - Renters Warehouse DC and Regina Jones proudly present this beautifully renovated home. Bathed in Natural Light: Modern, warm, large five bedroom/four bath House in the Virginia Hills part of Alexandria.

Remodeled to Modernity: dark hardwood floors, granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel premium appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, five-burner stove, double-oven, microwave, washer & dryer, wine fridge), ceiling fans in every bedroom, and a driveway that can park up to 10 cars. Bathroom includes one Jacuzzi bathtub with a double vanity. Utility room and Laundry room

The property also has a gorgeous back and front yard, full of lush green grass. It also has two sheds, perfect for storing bicycles, gardening tools, and even motorcycles.
A 5 minute drive to the Huntington Metro (yellow line) and 3 minute walk to the metrobus, 10 minute drive from grocery stores, and a short drive to Alexandria's Old Town. Easy Access to Highways I95, I295, I495, Route 1, Richmond Highway, Telegraph Road, Fort Belvoir, Duke Street, Kingstowne Restaurants/Movies, Old town Alexandria, AMC Hoffman Theater, Huntley Meadows Park, Pentagon and D.C. Less than 2 miles to major shopping and stores

1 Block walk to Route 301 Metro Bus to Huntingon Metro OR Franconia-Springfield Metro, GW Parkway. Less than 5 minutes drive or 1.5mile walk to Huntington Metro. Simple drive to King St and Eisenhower Metro stations.
The house is completely updated and is truly a wonderful home
$10 monthly filter replacement fee and $99 account setup fee. For showings text Regina at 703-855-1954.

(RLNE5080967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Enfield Dr. have any available units?
6515 Enfield Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6515 Enfield Dr. have?
Some of 6515 Enfield Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Enfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Enfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Enfield Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 Enfield Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6515 Enfield Dr. offer parking?
No, 6515 Enfield Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6515 Enfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 Enfield Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Enfield Dr. have a pool?
No, 6515 Enfield Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Enfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6515 Enfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Enfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Enfield Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 Enfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6515 Enfield Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
