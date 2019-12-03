6515 Enfield Dr.

Amenities
Fantastic 4BR+4Baths SFH - Renters Warehouse DC and Regina Jones proudly present this beautifully renovated home. Bathed in Natural Light: Modern, warm, large five bedroom/four bath House in the Virginia Hills part of Alexandria.
Remodeled to Modernity: dark hardwood floors, granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel premium appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, five-burner stove, double-oven, microwave, washer & dryer, wine fridge), ceiling fans in every bedroom, and a driveway that can park up to 10 cars. Bathroom includes one Jacuzzi bathtub with a double vanity. Utility room and Laundry room
The property also has a gorgeous back and front yard, full of lush green grass. It also has two sheds, perfect for storing bicycles, gardening tools, and even motorcycles.
A 5 minute drive to the Huntington Metro (yellow line) and 3 minute walk to the metrobus, 10 minute drive from grocery stores, and a short drive to Alexandria's Old Town. Easy Access to Highways I95, I295, I495, Route 1, Richmond Highway, Telegraph Road, Fort Belvoir, Duke Street, Kingstowne Restaurants/Movies, Old town Alexandria, AMC Hoffman Theater, Huntley Meadows Park, Pentagon and D.C. Less than 2 miles to major shopping and stores
1 Block walk to Route 301 Metro Bus to Huntingon Metro OR Franconia-Springfield Metro, GW Parkway. Less than 5 minutes drive or 1.5mile walk to Huntington Metro. Simple drive to King St and Eisenhower Metro stations.
The house is completely updated and is truly a wonderful home
$10 monthly filter replacement fee and $99 account setup fee. For showings text Regina at 703-855-1954.
(RLNE5080967)