6420 Telegraph Rd
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

6420 Telegraph Rd

6420 Telegraph Road · No Longer Available
Location

6420 Telegraph Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single family home in Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Originally built in 1920 with plenty of original features, but completely updated in the last 15 years. Features include:
Completely updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, pull-out pantry, granite counters, marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances.
Open floor plan keeps main living spaces connected.
Gorgeous huge windows let in plenty of natural light, and custom cordless blinds give privacy.
Huge welcoming great room, perfect for parties or family gatherings, or just for movie or game night.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Fireplace in formal living room, wood-burning stove in library.
Crown molding and other unique architectural details like doorway arches and exposed brick.
Built-in floor to ceiling bookcases in library/family room - great place to display your treasures or honor a love of books!
Large spacious bedrooms with good storage space including built-ins in bedrooms 2 and 3.
Ceiling fans in all rooms.
Main bathroom completely updated in 2015.
New roof in 2016!
Energy audit and work done in 2010 to ensure great airflow and heating and cooling efficiency; helps keep energy bills low.
Finished 2 car garage attached to house with automatic openers and coded access.
Newer patio in large shady backyard.
Huge unfinished basement for plenty of storage
Less than 5 miles from Ft Belvoir (10 min to Telegraph Road Gate); 3 miles to Huntington Metro (Yellow Line) and I-495; 4 miles to Van Dorn Metro (Blue Line) and I-95/395; 15 min to Old Town Alexandria; 20-30 min to DC; close proximity to Lee District Rec Center (awesome free splash park, playground, pool, gym, preschool, classes) grocery store, community coffee shop, and library; across the street from DASH bus stop. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Telegraph Rd have any available units?
6420 Telegraph Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6420 Telegraph Rd have?
Some of 6420 Telegraph Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Telegraph Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Telegraph Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Telegraph Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Telegraph Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Telegraph Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Telegraph Rd offers parking.
Does 6420 Telegraph Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Telegraph Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Telegraph Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6420 Telegraph Rd has a pool.
Does 6420 Telegraph Rd have accessible units?
No, 6420 Telegraph Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Telegraph Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Telegraph Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 Telegraph Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6420 Telegraph Rd has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

