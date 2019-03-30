6420 Telegraph Rd

Amenities

Beautiful single family home in Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Originally built in 1920 with plenty of original features, but completely updated in the last 15 years. Features include:

Completely updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, pull-out pantry, granite counters, marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances.

Open floor plan keeps main living spaces connected.

Gorgeous huge windows let in plenty of natural light, and custom cordless blinds give privacy.

Huge welcoming great room, perfect for parties or family gatherings, or just for movie or game night.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

Fireplace in formal living room, wood-burning stove in library.

Crown molding and other unique architectural details like doorway arches and exposed brick.

Built-in floor to ceiling bookcases in library/family room - great place to display your treasures or honor a love of books!

Large spacious bedrooms with good storage space including built-ins in bedrooms 2 and 3.

Ceiling fans in all rooms.

Main bathroom completely updated in 2015.

New roof in 2016!

Energy audit and work done in 2010 to ensure great airflow and heating and cooling efficiency; helps keep energy bills low.

Finished 2 car garage attached to house with automatic openers and coded access.

Newer patio in large shady backyard.

Huge unfinished basement for plenty of storage

Less than 5 miles from Ft Belvoir (10 min to Telegraph Road Gate); 3 miles to Huntington Metro (Yellow Line) and I-495; 4 miles to Van Dorn Metro (Blue Line) and I-95/395; 15 min to Old Town Alexandria; 20-30 min to DC; close proximity to Lee District Rec Center (awesome free splash park, playground, pool, gym, preschool, classes) grocery store, community coffee shop, and library; across the street from DASH bus stop. Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



