6401 DORSET DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

OPEN HOUSE AT 2 PM SATUREDAY 12/21/19. completely renovated, freshly painted, like a new home, 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms, cozy kitchen with granite counter tops with dinning seating, hardwood floor throughout the main floor, large creational space in the basement with full bathroom and bedroom. seperate rear walkout entrance through a large storage/laundry room. This home is just minutes drive to multiple metro stations (Van Dorn, Springfield Franconia Station, Eisenhower Station, Huntington Station), shopping and restaurants. call for appointments.