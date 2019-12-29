All apartments in Rose Hill
Rose Hill, VA
6401 DORSET DRIVE
6401 DORSET DRIVE

Location

6401 Dorset Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Groveton

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
OPEN HOUSE AT 2 PM SATUREDAY 12/21/19. completely renovated, freshly painted, like a new home, 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms, cozy kitchen with granite counter tops with dinning seating, hardwood floor throughout the main floor, large creational space in the basement with full bathroom and bedroom. seperate rear walkout entrance through a large storage/laundry room. This home is just minutes drive to multiple metro stations (Van Dorn, Springfield Franconia Station, Eisenhower Station, Huntington Station), shopping and restaurants. call for appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 DORSET DRIVE have any available units?
6401 DORSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6401 DORSET DRIVE have?
Some of 6401 DORSET DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 DORSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6401 DORSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 DORSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6401 DORSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6401 DORSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6401 DORSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6401 DORSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 DORSET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 DORSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6401 DORSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6401 DORSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6401 DORSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 DORSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 DORSET DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 DORSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 DORSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

