Rose Hill, VA
6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD

6224 Old Telegraph Road · No Longer Available
Location

6224 Old Telegraph Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful five-bedroom, split foyer home is located in Wilton Forest, a section of the very desirable Wilton Woods Community. Lighting is not an issue in the house, as it boasts new recessed lighting throughout. Freshly painted on both levels. On the main level you'll find gleaming hardwood floors with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large master suite with full bath. Renovated Kitchen with granite counter tops and newly installed flooring and backsplash (2020). Enjoy many family meals in the sunny breakfast room. Living room and dining room opens to spacious patio where you entertain your family and guests. Enjoy movies by the wood burning fire or game nights in the extra-large family room in the lower level. Fully renovated full bathroom (2019) adjoins the family room. As you make your way through the lower level, you pass the 4th bedroom which can double as a kid's playroom or office. Past the 4th bedroom, you'll enter a quiet section of the house which has a private 5th bedroom or studio room, large mudroom, utility room, and spacious storage room. This home has abundant storage space with 2 storage rooms and additional storage in the utility room. New, high efficiency AC system installed in 2019. Minutes to Huntington Metro, Ft Belvoir, The Pentagon, Washington DC, National Harbor, and new Amazon HQ2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have any available units?
6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have?
Some of 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD offer parking?
No, 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have a pool?
No, 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD has units with air conditioning.

