6224 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD

This beautiful five-bedroom, split foyer home is located in Wilton Forest, a section of the very desirable Wilton Woods Community. Lighting is not an issue in the house, as it boasts new recessed lighting throughout. Freshly painted on both levels. On the main level you'll find gleaming hardwood floors with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large master suite with full bath. Renovated Kitchen with granite counter tops and newly installed flooring and backsplash (2020). Enjoy many family meals in the sunny breakfast room. Living room and dining room opens to spacious patio where you entertain your family and guests. Enjoy movies by the wood burning fire or game nights in the extra-large family room in the lower level. Fully renovated full bathroom (2019) adjoins the family room. As you make your way through the lower level, you pass the 4th bedroom which can double as a kid's playroom or office. Past the 4th bedroom, you'll enter a quiet section of the house which has a private 5th bedroom or studio room, large mudroom, utility room, and spacious storage room. This home has abundant storage space with 2 storage rooms and additional storage in the utility room. New, high efficiency AC system installed in 2019. Minutes to Huntington Metro, Ft Belvoir, The Pentagon, Washington DC, National Harbor, and new Amazon HQ2.