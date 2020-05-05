All apartments in Rose Hill
6129 REDWOOD LANE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

6129 REDWOOD LANE

6129 Redwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6129 Redwood Lane, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE. Be sure to link to the video and interactive floor plan! This four bedroom Colonial home won't last in sought after Wilton Woods. It has it all. Beautiful hardwoods on the main level complement the living space. Formal Living Room and Dining Room allow for entertaining or family gatherings. The built in bookcases in the Living Room give you a great place for a reading nook. The Family Room off of the kitchen has a mounted TV over the wood burning fireplace. The TV and speakers stay with the house. The updated and spacious kitchen that has a bar and a breakfast area is perfect for cooking and conversation. You can keep expanding your living space in to the four season Florida Room that is bathed in light. New carpet has just been installed in the Florida Room. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms, each with ceiling fans, and more recessed lighting. The spacious Master Bedroom boasts a unique closet and Master Bath area separated by French doors. This leaves more wall space in the bedroom for furniture. The additional 3 bedrooms have great space or a large family or work-from-home office. The Lower Level gives you so much space to spread out, add a pool table, or create it any way you like. There is a built in bar that includes a counter microwave and a sink. The owner recently renovated the lower level to add a full laundry room with high end washer and dryer and a sink, and expanded the half bath to a full bath with a walk in shower. The renovation also includes a large finished room with a modern, industrial feel. This BONUS room can be used for a fitness room, a home office, a den or even for additional storage. The lower level also has a walk up to the back yard. This property is professionally landscaped and has an in ground sprinkler system. The back yard is completely fenced with TWO flag stone patios. The owner is leaving the play equipment. The front has an expanded driveway for additional parking. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. From this house you can reach both the Blue and Yellow Line Metro in a very short drive. If needed you can drive to Fort Belvoir or the Coast Guard Station without going on any busy highways. Shopping and Restaurants are plentiful within a short drive to Kingstowne, Springfield or the many Old Towne Alexandria options. Both Wegmans and Whole Foods are close by . Fairfax County has many recreation centers and the Lee District Recreation Center is just a mile away. PLEASE NOTE we are taking ALL precautions to keep you safe as you visit this VACANT home. Booties, gloves, soap and water and disposable hand towels are available for you to use. All interior doors are left open to prevent extra touch points. The Video and Interactive Floor plans on line add to your ability to get a virtual picture of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 REDWOOD LANE have any available units?
6129 REDWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6129 REDWOOD LANE have?
Some of 6129 REDWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 REDWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6129 REDWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 REDWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6129 REDWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6129 REDWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6129 REDWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 6129 REDWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6129 REDWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 REDWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 6129 REDWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6129 REDWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 6129 REDWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 REDWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6129 REDWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6129 REDWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6129 REDWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

