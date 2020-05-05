6129 REDWOOD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool table

THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE. Be sure to link to the video and interactive floor plan! This four bedroom Colonial home won't last in sought after Wilton Woods. It has it all. Beautiful hardwoods on the main level complement the living space. Formal Living Room and Dining Room allow for entertaining or family gatherings. The built in bookcases in the Living Room give you a great place for a reading nook. The Family Room off of the kitchen has a mounted TV over the wood burning fireplace. The TV and speakers stay with the house. The updated and spacious kitchen that has a bar and a breakfast area is perfect for cooking and conversation. You can keep expanding your living space in to the four season Florida Room that is bathed in light. New carpet has just been installed in the Florida Room. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms, each with ceiling fans, and more recessed lighting. The spacious Master Bedroom boasts a unique closet and Master Bath area separated by French doors. This leaves more wall space in the bedroom for furniture. The additional 3 bedrooms have great space or a large family or work-from-home office. The Lower Level gives you so much space to spread out, add a pool table, or create it any way you like. There is a built in bar that includes a counter microwave and a sink. The owner recently renovated the lower level to add a full laundry room with high end washer and dryer and a sink, and expanded the half bath to a full bath with a walk in shower. The renovation also includes a large finished room with a modern, industrial feel. This BONUS room can be used for a fitness room, a home office, a den or even for additional storage. The lower level also has a walk up to the back yard. This property is professionally landscaped and has an in ground sprinkler system. The back yard is completely fenced with TWO flag stone patios. The owner is leaving the play equipment. The front has an expanded driveway for additional parking. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. From this house you can reach both the Blue and Yellow Line Metro in a very short drive. If needed you can drive to Fort Belvoir or the Coast Guard Station without going on any busy highways. Shopping and Restaurants are plentiful within a short drive to Kingstowne, Springfield or the many Old Towne Alexandria options. Both Wegmans and Whole Foods are close by . Fairfax County has many recreation centers and the Lee District Recreation Center is just a mile away. PLEASE NOTE we are taking ALL precautions to keep you safe as you visit this VACANT home. Booties, gloves, soap and water and disposable hand towels are available for you to use. All interior doors are left open to prevent extra touch points. The Video and Interactive Floor plans on line add to your ability to get a virtual picture of the property.