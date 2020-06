Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

First time rental with original owners. Very well maintained. 3 finished levels with walkout basement with 5th bedroom and full bath. New carpet and paint in lower level. Hardwood on main level. Shows well Close in location near metro, Old Town, Navy Yard, major transportation routes. Cul de sac with large private yard.