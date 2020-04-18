6109 REDWOOD LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Fantastic Colonial SFH off Telegraph Rd and just 10 minutes from Old Town. The home is well maintained, with hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels and a carpeted finished basement. Living room is wired for surround sound while dining room displays chair rail and box molding. Kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops and eggshell cabinets, while the breakfast area boasts a bay window for excellent natural lighting and great view of the back yard. Family room is equipped with gas fireplace and flatscreen TV wall mount. Brick and stone patio with built-in grill offer excellent space for outdoor living and entertaining. All four upstairs bedrooms come equipped with variable speed ceiling fans. Master closets equipped with upgraded finishes. Basement features laundry room, carpeted den, full bathroom, and fifth bedroom offering ideal privacy for your guests. Garage offers room for two, and comes equipped with wood storage cabinets. To apply, visit https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6109-Redwood-Lane-Alexandria-VA-22310-294772729