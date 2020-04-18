6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cape Cod bungalow combines 1935 charm with modern living renovation and additions. Main level : Kitchen has a center island, stainless appliances, backsplash, granite counters and 2 pantries; Family room has a gas fireplace with stone hearth and french doors leading to the backyard slate patio; Formal living and dining rooms; Office/bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Upper Level Master suite has vaulted ceiling, 2 closets, picture window overlooking backyard. Second master bedroom has private bathroom and 2 walk-in closets. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. IDEAL COMMUTER LOCATION near 495/1; 1 mile to Huntington Metro; close to Old Town, New Amazon HQ, DC; Metro Bus Stop outside front door. VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/Lb8Wa1TVMmQ. **Also listed for Sale: VAFX1112886