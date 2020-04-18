All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD

6004 Telegraph Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6004 Telegraph Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cape Cod bungalow combines 1935 charm with modern living renovation and additions. Main level : Kitchen has a center island, stainless appliances, backsplash, granite counters and 2 pantries; Family room has a gas fireplace with stone hearth and french doors leading to the backyard slate patio; Formal living and dining rooms; Office/bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Upper Level Master suite has vaulted ceiling, 2 closets, picture window overlooking backyard. Second master bedroom has private bathroom and 2 walk-in closets. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. IDEAL COMMUTER LOCATION near 495/1; 1 mile to Huntington Metro; close to Old Town, New Amazon HQ, DC; Metro Bus Stop outside front door. VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/Lb8Wa1TVMmQ. **Also listed for Sale: VAFX1112886

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD have any available units?
6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD have?
Some of 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD offer parking?
No, 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD have a pool?
No, 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6004 TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America