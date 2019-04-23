All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated April 23 2019 at 8:42 AM

5880 Woodfield Estates

5880 Woodfield Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5880 Woodfield Estates Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1850 sq foot living area, 2400 sq ft overall, (3) Level brick Townhouse built in 1986 with walk-out basement conveniently located near Kingstowne and metro for rent and available immediately. This townhouse is ideal for working professionals or a family looking for a neighborhood feel and convenience to the metro Washington, DC area. Townhouse has new interior paint and carpet. Main level has sunken living room, dining room, kitchen with dining area, 1/2 bath and exterior deck. Dining Room and Living room have oak wood floors and Kitchen has Parquet wood floor. Kitchen has ceramic counter top and backsplash and painted wood cabinets. The kitchen includes the following appliances: electric glass top stove/oven, dishwasher, doulbe sink with garbage disposal, and side by side fridge. Deck connects from Kitchen through sliding double door. Top level includes large master bedroom, (2) good sized bedrooms, and (2) full baths. Master bedroom includes master bath with a walk-in closet with wire organizer and shelving and access to attic storage. Master bath has double vanity, linen closet, separate shower, and bath tub. All upstairs rooms are carpeted, have vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Lower level includes large family room, fireplace, walk-out basement to back yard, 1/2 bath, wet bar, office, laundry room, and utility storage room. Finished basement area includes burbur carpeting. Wet Bar has granite counter top, beer fridge, wine fridge, under mount cabinet, wine rack, and glass shelving. Office includes a closet. Washer and dryer convey with laundry room which includes a deep sink. Utility storage area houses central air conditioner with gas furnace and includes additional space for storage. Grass backyard is fenced in with stone patio, Rubbermaid storage shed, and bedding area with stone accent wall. Fence opens to common area that backs up to forest. Townhouse includes (2) designated parking areas in front. Townhouse has central air with gas furnace and gas water heater.

Location/Commuting: Close to Kingstowne and Old Town Alexandria. On main bus line to either Van Dorn or Franconia metro stops (blue line). Convenient to 395, I-95 South and Beltway with location right off the 95/495 Beltway at South Van Dorn St. Near Ft Belvoir Army Base

Public Schools: Fairfax County Public School System, Bush Hill Elementary, Mark Twain Middle School, Edison High School

Looking for a responsible tenant for a minimum 1 year lease term. Requires one month deposit and background check. Viewing available by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5880 Woodfield Estates have any available units?
5880 Woodfield Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5880 Woodfield Estates have?
Some of 5880 Woodfield Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5880 Woodfield Estates currently offering any rent specials?
5880 Woodfield Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5880 Woodfield Estates pet-friendly?
No, 5880 Woodfield Estates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5880 Woodfield Estates offer parking?
Yes, 5880 Woodfield Estates offers parking.
Does 5880 Woodfield Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5880 Woodfield Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5880 Woodfield Estates have a pool?
No, 5880 Woodfield Estates does not have a pool.
Does 5880 Woodfield Estates have accessible units?
No, 5880 Woodfield Estates does not have accessible units.
Does 5880 Woodfield Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5880 Woodfield Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does 5880 Woodfield Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5880 Woodfield Estates has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

