5880 Woodfield Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1850 sq foot living area, 2400 sq ft overall, (3) Level brick Townhouse built in 1986 with walk-out basement conveniently located near Kingstowne and metro for rent and available immediately. This townhouse is ideal for working professionals or a family looking for a neighborhood feel and convenience to the metro Washington, DC area. Townhouse has new interior paint and carpet. Main level has sunken living room, dining room, kitchen with dining area, 1/2 bath and exterior deck. Dining Room and Living room have oak wood floors and Kitchen has Parquet wood floor. Kitchen has ceramic counter top and backsplash and painted wood cabinets. The kitchen includes the following appliances: electric glass top stove/oven, dishwasher, doulbe sink with garbage disposal, and side by side fridge. Deck connects from Kitchen through sliding double door. Top level includes large master bedroom, (2) good sized bedrooms, and (2) full baths. Master bedroom includes master bath with a walk-in closet with wire organizer and shelving and access to attic storage. Master bath has double vanity, linen closet, separate shower, and bath tub. All upstairs rooms are carpeted, have vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Lower level includes large family room, fireplace, walk-out basement to back yard, 1/2 bath, wet bar, office, laundry room, and utility storage room. Finished basement area includes burbur carpeting. Wet Bar has granite counter top, beer fridge, wine fridge, under mount cabinet, wine rack, and glass shelving. Office includes a closet. Washer and dryer convey with laundry room which includes a deep sink. Utility storage area houses central air conditioner with gas furnace and includes additional space for storage. Grass backyard is fenced in with stone patio, Rubbermaid storage shed, and bedding area with stone accent wall. Fence opens to common area that backs up to forest. Townhouse includes (2) designated parking areas in front. Townhouse has central air with gas furnace and gas water heater.



Location/Commuting: Close to Kingstowne and Old Town Alexandria. On main bus line to either Van Dorn or Franconia metro stops (blue line). Convenient to 395, I-95 South and Beltway with location right off the 95/495 Beltway at South Van Dorn St. Near Ft Belvoir Army Base



Public Schools: Fairfax County Public School System, Bush Hill Elementary, Mark Twain Middle School, Edison High School



Looking for a responsible tenant for a minimum 1 year lease term. Requires one month deposit and background check. Viewing available by appointment only