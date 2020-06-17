5763 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Leaselink to apply : https://apply.link/3hrY54h Updated and freshly painted, Light & Bright town home w/ 4 BR, 3.5 BA set in a beautiful park community. Gleaming Hardwood floors in dining room and step down living room. Upgraded eat-in Kitchen with Silestone countertops and SS appliances. Large Deck overlooking open parkland. Fully fenced rear yard with patio and planting areas. Lower level features a Den perfect for a home office or guest room with a full bath! Separate utility/storage and laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Extra Large under the stairs storage plus pull down attic stairs. Generously sized Master bedroom with full bath with 3 window seat areas! Assigned parking in front plus open spaces. Close to 3 Metro stops, I-495, Old Town & Kingstowne shopping! Small pets case by case, No Smoking in premises. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify.