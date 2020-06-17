All apartments in Rose Hill
5763 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

5763 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE

5763 Ridge View Drive · (703) 971-5555
Location

5763 Ridge View Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1874 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Leaselink to apply : https://apply.link/3hrY54h Updated and freshly painted, Light & Bright town home w/ 4 BR, 3.5 BA set in a beautiful park community. Gleaming Hardwood floors in dining room and step down living room. Upgraded eat-in Kitchen with Silestone countertops and SS appliances. Large Deck overlooking open parkland. Fully fenced rear yard with patio and planting areas. Lower level features a Den perfect for a home office or guest room with a full bath! Separate utility/storage and laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Extra Large under the stairs storage plus pull down attic stairs. Generously sized Master bedroom with full bath with 3 window seat areas! Assigned parking in front plus open spaces. Close to 3 Metro stops, I-495, Old Town & Kingstowne shopping! Small pets case by case, No Smoking in premises. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

