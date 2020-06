Amenities

This home is super clean and freshly painted. Large open floor plan and plenty of storage. It gets tons of light on all three levels. Hardwood floors. Fireplace. Replacement windows. Carport. Long driveway off street. Huge fenced rear yard. Walk out lower level. Near the Metro and close to shops and restaurants. Also close to all commuter routes. Beautiful setting on a lovely street. Check it out!