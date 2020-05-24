5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Bright open upgraded kitchen & family room off kitchen w/cozy fireplace. Large deck overlooking wooded views, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Master bedroom suite has soaring vaulted ceilings, 2 walk in closets & luxury master bath. with separate shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms each with ceiling fans share access to the hall bath. A bedroom level laundry room with built-in cabinetry adds convenience. Walk out lower level has spacious recreation room with windows and sliding glass doors opening to fenced yard. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Home is currently tenant occupied until 6/9/20. Pictures were taken prior to last tenancy. Please excuse the clutter as tenants are packing for their move. Home will be freshly painted, deck stained, carpets and house professionally cleaned prior to next occupancy.