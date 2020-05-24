All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:46 AM

5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE

5624 Governors Pond Circle · (703) 674-1777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Bright open upgraded kitchen & family room off kitchen w/cozy fireplace. Large deck overlooking wooded views, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Master bedroom suite has soaring vaulted ceilings, 2 walk in closets & luxury master bath. with separate shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms each with ceiling fans share access to the hall bath. A bedroom level laundry room with built-in cabinetry adds convenience. Walk out lower level has spacious recreation room with windows and sliding glass doors opening to fenced yard. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Home is currently tenant occupied until 6/9/20. Pictures were taken prior to last tenancy. Please excuse the clutter as tenants are packing for their move. Home will be freshly painted, deck stained, carpets and house professionally cleaned prior to next occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE have any available units?
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE have?
Some of 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
