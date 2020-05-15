All apartments in Rose Hill
5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:28 AM

5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN

5610 James Gunnell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5610 James Gunnell Lane, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful NV quality built homes, that shows pride of ownership, simply stunning, with gleaming hardwood floors, large open spaces, 10-ceilings in great room, designer looped carpeting, gas fireplace with mantle surround, tall windows, plantation shutters, a gourmet kitchen featuring 42 inch maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, center island, separate pantry closet and granite counters. French doors that lead to fenced-in manicured yard to safely enjoy the great outdoors, this home is very well maintained with neutral tasteful decor and offers generous sized bedrooms in addition to the sprawling owners suite with its large walk-in closet, luxury bath, double vanities, separate shower, soaking tub, lots of natural daylight, plus a completely finished lower level, game area, tons of storage. Its guaranteed to impress the most discriminating taste, very inviting, upscale home in a newer community that is nestled in established Alexandria community, best of all, this commuters dream is moments to Metro Rail, all major arteries, schools and mega shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN have any available units?
5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN have?
Some of 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN currently offering any rent specials?
5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN pet-friendly?
No, 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN offer parking?
Yes, 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN offers parking.
Does 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN have a pool?
No, 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN does not have a pool.
Does 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN have accessible units?
No, 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN does not have units with air conditioning.

