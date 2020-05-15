5610 JAMES GUNNELL LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful NV quality built homes, that shows pride of ownership, simply stunning, with gleaming hardwood floors, large open spaces, 10-ceilings in great room, designer looped carpeting, gas fireplace with mantle surround, tall windows, plantation shutters, a gourmet kitchen featuring 42 inch maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, center island, separate pantry closet and granite counters. French doors that lead to fenced-in manicured yard to safely enjoy the great outdoors, this home is very well maintained with neutral tasteful decor and offers generous sized bedrooms in addition to the sprawling owners suite with its large walk-in closet, luxury bath, double vanities, separate shower, soaking tub, lots of natural daylight, plus a completely finished lower level, game area, tons of storage. Its guaranteed to impress the most discriminating taste, very inviting, upscale home in a newer community that is nestled in established Alexandria community, best of all, this commuters dream is moments to Metro Rail, all major arteries, schools and mega shopping.