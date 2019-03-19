5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Welcome Home! Gorgeous TH in sought after Loftridge Community. Close to major commuter routes and Van Dorn Metro, and just 1 mile to restaurants and retail shops. Stunning Brazilian hardwood floors on main level and in bedrooms. Plush neutral carpet in the basement. Open concept living / dining area with access to the deck from main level. Wood burning fireplace (get your smores ready!). Table space kitchen has a large picture window to let in plenty of light! Master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Home backs to trees for lots of privacy. Two assigned parking spaces in front of the home. Tot lot is just steps away, and the community includes tennis courts and your choice of walking trails! Cats allowed.