5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE

5605 Ridge View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Ridge View Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome Home! Gorgeous TH in sought after Loftridge Community. Close to major commuter routes and Van Dorn Metro, and just 1 mile to restaurants and retail shops. Stunning Brazilian hardwood floors on main level and in bedrooms. Plush neutral carpet in the basement. Open concept living / dining area with access to the deck from main level. Wood burning fireplace (get your smores ready!). Table space kitchen has a large picture window to let in plenty of light! Master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Home backs to trees for lots of privacy. Two assigned parking spaces in front of the home. Tot lot is just steps away, and the community includes tennis courts and your choice of walking trails! Cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5605 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
