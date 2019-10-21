All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 5601 S Quaker Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
5601 S Quaker Ln
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5601 S Quaker Ln

5601 South Quaker Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5601 South Quaker Lane, Rose Hill, VA 22303
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home with large yard, walkable to metro - Property Id: 160379

Cozy single family home sitting on about .25 acre in a quiet neighborhood that is close to the beltway and Huntington metro. Fully fenced in yard, great for dogs - we allow pets (with pet deposit)! Large backyard shed. Plenty of space for gardening, if you enjoy that.
Wide plank wood laminate flooring. Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. HVAC completely replaced last year. 3 bedrooms. Also, a "den" and another extra tiled room that leads to the backyard. Lots of closet space and full attic for storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160379p
Property Id 160379

(RLNE5201986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 S Quaker Ln have any available units?
5601 S Quaker Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5601 S Quaker Ln have?
Some of 5601 S Quaker Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 S Quaker Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5601 S Quaker Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 S Quaker Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 S Quaker Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5601 S Quaker Ln offer parking?
No, 5601 S Quaker Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5601 S Quaker Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 S Quaker Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 S Quaker Ln have a pool?
No, 5601 S Quaker Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5601 S Quaker Ln have accessible units?
No, 5601 S Quaker Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 S Quaker Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 S Quaker Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 S Quaker Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5601 S Quaker Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America