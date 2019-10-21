5601 S Quaker Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home with large yard, walkable to metro - Property Id: 160379



Cozy single family home sitting on about .25 acre in a quiet neighborhood that is close to the beltway and Huntington metro. Fully fenced in yard, great for dogs - we allow pets (with pet deposit)! Large backyard shed. Plenty of space for gardening, if you enjoy that.

Wide plank wood laminate flooring. Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. HVAC completely replaced last year. 3 bedrooms. Also, a "den" and another extra tiled room that leads to the backyard. Lots of closet space and full attic for storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160379p

Property Id 160379



(RLNE5201986)