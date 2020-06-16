5476 ANNE LY LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

**GREAT 2-CAR GARAGE BRICK FRONT COLONIAL ON CUL DE SAC** 5 Bedroom with 4.5 Baths over 6000 sq ft; Large deck off family room/ Kitchen; Main level library, Hardwood Floors on main level and upper hall, as well as stairs from kitchen and foyer are Hardwood. Huge gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite, center island, grill & Stainless Steel Appliances. Family room off kitchen with Fireplace. Master Bedroom w/huge Walk in Closets and sitting room and lux bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & dbl sinks. Lower Lower has 5th BED & addition full Bath and lots of space in huge Rec Room. Owner Agent **Family room window being replaced