Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

5476 ANNE LY LANE

5476 Anne Ly Lane · (703) 442-8600
Location

5476 Anne Ly Lane, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6038 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**GREAT 2-CAR GARAGE BRICK FRONT COLONIAL ON CUL DE SAC** 5 Bedroom with 4.5 Baths over 6000 sq ft; Large deck off family room/ Kitchen; Main level library, Hardwood Floors on main level and upper hall, as well as stairs from kitchen and foyer are Hardwood. Huge gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite, center island, grill & Stainless Steel Appliances. Family room off kitchen with Fireplace. Master Bedroom w/huge Walk in Closets and sitting room and lux bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & dbl sinks. Lower Lower has 5th BED & addition full Bath and lots of space in huge Rec Room. Owner Agent **Family room window being replaced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5476 ANNE LY LANE have any available units?
5476 ANNE LY LANE has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5476 ANNE LY LANE have?
Some of 5476 ANNE LY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5476 ANNE LY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5476 ANNE LY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5476 ANNE LY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5476 ANNE LY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5476 ANNE LY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5476 ANNE LY LANE does offer parking.
Does 5476 ANNE LY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5476 ANNE LY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5476 ANNE LY LANE have a pool?
No, 5476 ANNE LY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5476 ANNE LY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5476 ANNE LY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5476 ANNE LY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5476 ANNE LY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5476 ANNE LY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5476 ANNE LY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
