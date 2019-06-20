5000 TALBOIS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This multilevel home shows beautifully inside and out. Meticulously maintained over the years, this home is move-in ready. Its sits on a quiet cauldesac in Bush Hill just blocks from Franconia Road. It has 4 bedrooms upstairs and mostly hardwood throughout the entire home. The basement is open and bright, with a nice walkout to a private patio area. The exterior is flush with greenery and beautiful landscaping. All yard maintenance is included in the rent. The long driveway and bonus storage shed are nice extras. The tree cover around the house allows for nice shade on a hot summer day.