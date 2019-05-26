All apartments in Rose Hill
Rose Hill, VA
4600 EATON PLACE
Last updated May 26 2019 at 5:43 PM

4600 EATON PLACE

4600 Eaton Place · No Longer Available
Rose Hill
Location

4600 Eaton Place, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
For Rent - Charming 4-level 4/2 home in quiet neighborhood in Alexandria. Floor to ceiling bay windows in the living room, and expansive windows in the kitchen bring in lots of natural light. The kitchen was just updated with quartz countertops and new lighting. Notable features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout main and upper level floors, updated baths, spacious family room on lower level, an additional bonus room in the basement which can be used as either office, study room or recreation room, and lots of storage inside. The house is complimented by beautiful mature shade trees on the front yard, a privately fenced back yard w/covered porch in the back, and an additional storage shed outside. Centrally located, minutes away from the metro, Pentagon, DC and Fort Belvoir; this is a commuter's Dream Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 EATON PLACE have any available units?
4600 EATON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 4600 EATON PLACE have?
Some of 4600 EATON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 EATON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4600 EATON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 EATON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4600 EATON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 4600 EATON PLACE offer parking?
No, 4600 EATON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4600 EATON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4600 EATON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 EATON PLACE have a pool?
No, 4600 EATON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4600 EATON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4600 EATON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 EATON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 EATON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 EATON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 EATON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
