Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3412 Floyd Avenue

3412 Floyd Avenue · (804) 593-0315 ext. 736
Location

3412 Floyd Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221
The Museum District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3412 Floyd Avenue · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Museum District Townhouse - 3-bedroom Museum District home set high above the street, eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & bamboo wood floors,bright living room w/fireplace & plantation shutters, formal dining room. On the second floor the bedrooms have large closets and a porch overlooking the back yard. Updated mechanical systems, central A/C gas tankless hot water system, full basement with a full bath, entertainment room and an add'l. room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or office,landscaped back yard,GARAGE, privacy fence, custom pergola & add'l. off-street parking!

(RLNE2323621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Floyd Avenue have any available units?
3412 Floyd Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Floyd Avenue have?
Some of 3412 Floyd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Floyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Floyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Floyd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Floyd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Floyd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Floyd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3412 Floyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Floyd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Floyd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3412 Floyd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Floyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3412 Floyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Floyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Floyd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
