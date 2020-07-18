3412 Floyd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Museum District Townhouse - 3-bedroom Museum District home set high above the street, eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & bamboo wood floors,bright living room w/fireplace & plantation shutters, formal dining room. On the second floor the bedrooms have large closets and a porch overlooking the back yard. Updated mechanical systems, central A/C gas tankless hot water system, full basement with a full bath, entertainment room and an add'l. room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or office,landscaped back yard,GARAGE, privacy fence, custom pergola & add'l. off-street parking!



(RLNE2323621)