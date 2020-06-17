All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2612 W Main St

2612 West Main Street · (804) 409-2338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2612 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
*AVAILABLE August 1st*

This thoughtfully renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom space is complete with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat, plus a washer and dryer in unit. The apartment features exposed brick, ceiling fans, and hardwoods throughout. The shared backyard space features large brick patio and outdoor seating with a built in grill. Located on Main Street and Robinson, this is an ideal location for those who want to be close to all the excitement the Fan District has to offer. Byrd Park is within walking distance, Carytown is just 3 blocks away, and local restaurants such as Brunch, Helen's, and Social 52 are right out the front door.

One Dog under 35 lbs. are allowed for an additional fee. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 W Main St have any available units?
2612 W Main St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 W Main St have?
Some of 2612 W Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
2612 W Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 2612 W Main St offer parking?
No, 2612 W Main St does not offer parking.
Does 2612 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 W Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 W Main St have a pool?
No, 2612 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 2612 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 2612 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 W Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
