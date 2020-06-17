2612 W Main St

Amenities

*AVAILABLE August 1st*



This thoughtfully renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom space is complete with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat, plus a washer and dryer in unit. The apartment features exposed brick, ceiling fans, and hardwoods throughout. The shared backyard space features large brick patio and outdoor seating with a built in grill. Located on Main Street and Robinson, this is an ideal location for those who want to be close to all the excitement the Fan District has to offer. Byrd Park is within walking distance, Carytown is just 3 blocks away, and local restaurants such as Brunch, Helen's, and Social 52 are right out the front door.



One Dog under 35 lbs. are allowed for an additional fee. No cats.