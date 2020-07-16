Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

1834 Parkwood Avenue Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom House in The Fan Available September 7th! - Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom house ready September 7th! Location, Location, Location - walk or bike to many shops and restaurants like PBR or Lamplighter Coffee, Byrd Park, Maymont, City Stadium for a Kickers game, The Byrd Theatre for a movie or the VMFA! Convenient location to all that RVA has to offer...get to downtown Richmond in less than 10 minutes or connect on 195 to access Interstate 95 or 64. Unit will be freshly painted!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.



*Interior pictures are a representation of what the property will look like and not the specific property**



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



