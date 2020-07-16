All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1834 Parkwood Avenue

1834 Parkwood Avenue · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1834 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1834 Parkwood Avenue · Avail. Sep 7

$1,855

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
1834 Parkwood Avenue Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom House in The Fan Available September 7th! - Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom house ready September 7th! Location, Location, Location - walk or bike to many shops and restaurants like PBR or Lamplighter Coffee, Byrd Park, Maymont, City Stadium for a Kickers game, The Byrd Theatre for a movie or the VMFA! Convenient location to all that RVA has to offer...get to downtown Richmond in less than 10 minutes or connect on 195 to access Interstate 95 or 64. Unit will be freshly painted!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.

*Interior pictures are a representation of what the property will look like and not the specific property**

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5069453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
1834 Parkwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 1834 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Parkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Parkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1834 Parkwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1834 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1834 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1834 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Parkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1834 Parkwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
